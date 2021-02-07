Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) VP Sells $423,595.80 in Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $423,595.80.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $58.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.92 million, a PE ratio of -223.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Strattec Security Co. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $67.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.63. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Strattec Security by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 401,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 120,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STRT shares. TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

