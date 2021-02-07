Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Trading Up 7.8%

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 152,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 139,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 million, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

