Streamr Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.37 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0685 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $48.87 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00063106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.75 or 0.01110780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,363.13 or 0.06238724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00022783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00031951 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,645,313 tokens. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

