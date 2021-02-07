StrikeForce Technologies (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Stock Price Up 72.2%

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) shares were up 72.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 140,603,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 42,969,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFOR)

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc operates as a software development and services company in the United States and internationally. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches.

