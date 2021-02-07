Strs Ohio Has $899,000 Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALX opened at $265.59 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

