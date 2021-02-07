Strs Ohio Has $928,000 Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CEVA were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CEVA by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

CEVA stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,078.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.