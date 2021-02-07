Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 135.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

