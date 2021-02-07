Strs Ohio Invests $993,000 in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,241,000 after purchasing an additional 734,201 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,115,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,203,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.88, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $969.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

