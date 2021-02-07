Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Super Micro Computer worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 10,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 28,751 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,651,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,557,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,940. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

