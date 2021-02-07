Strs Ohio Sells 1,300 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 138.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 371,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 215,523 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 16.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 268,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $2,472,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 23,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $273,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $229,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $750,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $118.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.13. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

