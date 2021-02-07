Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after buying an additional 697,173 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.1% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 485,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after buying an additional 77,948 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 465,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,123,000 after buying an additional 15,076 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after buying an additional 234,599 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average of $101.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

