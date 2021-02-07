S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,813.09

S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,813.09 and traded as high as $2,200.00. S&U plc (SUS.L) shares last traded at $2,150.00, with a volume of 1,485 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £260.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,174.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,813.09. The company has a quick ratio of 74.31, a current ratio of 74.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63.

In other news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,155 ($28.16), for a total transaction of £193,950 ($253,396.92).

S&U plc (SUS.L) Company Profile (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

