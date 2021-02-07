Substratum (SUB) Reaches Market Cap of $916,076.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $916,076.00 and $24,273.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00063374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.22 or 0.01146547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.51 or 0.06305432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00050304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016813 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00032714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

