Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 497,868 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,577,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 65.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,433,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 31.9% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 738,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,044,000 after buying an additional 178,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,417.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after buying an additional 172,541 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXR opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average of $110.58. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Truist upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

