Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 188 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of EBAY opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 in the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.