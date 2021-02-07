Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 3,996 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Insiders have sold 42,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,206 in the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC opened at $142.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 126.31, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day moving average of $99.96. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $142.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

