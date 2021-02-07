Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 144 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,085.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,028 shares of company stock worth $6,115,769. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.65.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $181.99 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $184.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.64. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of -343.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.