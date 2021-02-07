Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 562 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 166,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

Shares of MCO opened at $276.97 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.17 and a 200-day moving average of $280.60.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

