Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.94 and last traded at $49.45. Approximately 2,265,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,249,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.75.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $54,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,510,412 shares of company stock worth $293,025,956.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,998,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $93,219,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,799,000 after purchasing an additional 210,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 387,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

