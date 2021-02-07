SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 8.5%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.70 and last traded at $43.53. Approximately 11,295,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 12,278,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 117.65 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth $22,590,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SunPower by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SunPower by 23,074.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 428,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,150 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

