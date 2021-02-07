Suretly Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,424.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $35,746.01 and approximately $1,424.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.83 or 0.01140414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,388.34 or 0.06278223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00023577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017194 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00033011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

