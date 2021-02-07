Surmodics (SRDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 million.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $618.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.38, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.