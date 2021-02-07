SVB Leerink Boosts Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to $31.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INOV. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $138,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,996 shares of company stock valued at $302,859. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

