SVB Leerink Boosts Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target to $189.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $107.00 to $189.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s FY2020 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $177.52 on Wednesday. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 227,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after acquiring an additional 173,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,948,000 after acquiring an additional 94,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 203,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 266,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

