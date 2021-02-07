Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s (SVNLY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and the Netherlands. The company offers savings, business, currency, and investment accounts and deposits, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans, as well as business debt services; mutual funds; pension products; and accounts, business card, and payment and reconciliation services.

