Swipe Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $519.83 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $2.18 or 0.00005671 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 60.4% against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $186.82 million and $519.83 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00063087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.47 or 0.01237502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.22 or 0.06764913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00051291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022791 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00033273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.