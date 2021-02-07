T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $154.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a $154.00 price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s current price.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.77. The company has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

