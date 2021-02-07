Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s previous close.

TPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

Tapestry stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

