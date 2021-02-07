Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Cut by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $4,191,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Target by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $188.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

