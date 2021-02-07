Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 62,839 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.05% of Target worth $47,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $188.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.66. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

