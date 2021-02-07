Taylor Wealth Management Partners Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lowered its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the quarter. Postal Realty Trust comprises 1.8% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned 2.90% of Postal Realty Trust worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,098.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 224,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,520 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $152.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 0.37. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

