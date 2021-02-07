Taylor Wealth Management Partners Increases Stock Position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 82,972 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of KALA opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. Analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.