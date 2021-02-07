Taylor Wealth Management Partners Purchases 691 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Ping Identity were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $33.94 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -484.86, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,095,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,205,150 shares of company stock valued at $138,485,385. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

