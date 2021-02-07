Taylor Wealth Management Partners Purchases 90,258 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,258 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises about 3.7% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Vistra were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,627 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $1,093,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 71.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,949,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 815,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VST stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

