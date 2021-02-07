Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of TWODY opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $30.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.15.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

