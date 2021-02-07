TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TC Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,306,000 after buying an additional 707,329 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in TC Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,818,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,306,000 after buying an additional 354,685 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,524,000 after buying an additional 2,266,980 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in TC Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after buying an additional 1,461,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TC Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,142,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,716,000 after buying an additional 51,043 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

