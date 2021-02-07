TCW Group Inc. Acquires 193,152 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,152 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $123,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,917,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,227,000 after acquiring an additional 127,205 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,590,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61,229 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,468,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300,043 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.85, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.16. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

