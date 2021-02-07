TCW Group Inc. Acquires 216,634 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,634 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Zoetis worth $201,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $159.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

