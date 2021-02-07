TCW Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $37,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 118,181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $51.29.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.55.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

