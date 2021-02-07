TCW Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $49,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $121.36. The firm has a market cap of $159.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

