TCW Group Inc. Purchases 148,004 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,004 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fiserv worth $76,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Fiserv by 46.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock opened at $112.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $124.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.