TCW Group Inc. Sells 4,115 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Blackstone Group worth $28,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2,727.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

