TCW Group Inc. Sells 815 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $56,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1,103.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $183.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.62 and a 200 day moving average of $164.18. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

