TENA Tops 1-Day Volume of $25.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 7th. TENA has a total market capitalization of $198,642.55 and $25.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TENA has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One TENA token can currently be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00063875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.63 or 0.01165312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,502.14 or 0.06427723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00052531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00023236 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00033692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA (CRYPTO:TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

