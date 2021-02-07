Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities researchers at Summit Insights issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenable in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Tenable alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.25 on Friday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $51,328.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,386,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Tenable by 21.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 642,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 112,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.