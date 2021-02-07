Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $92.87 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCEHY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Investec downgraded shares of Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.46.

TCEHY opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.47.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Tencent had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $18.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tencent will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

