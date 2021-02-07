Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 5,303 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 109.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,659,000 after purchasing an additional 556,415 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,485,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,364 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,775,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,133,000 after purchasing an additional 53,226 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,623,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,460,000 after purchasing an additional 88,227 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,364,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $78.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $71.20.

