Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys 1,126 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 137.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $311.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.37. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $312.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

