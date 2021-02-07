Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 105.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 24.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $118,910,000 after acquiring an additional 142,889 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA stock opened at $207.93 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.98.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

