Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $204.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $204.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.61 and its 200-day moving average is $180.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

